News 25th February 2015
Flying Sites Forum
Our once popular forum has now had a major upgrade! After many months of problems trying to update to the latest SMF Forum software we are pleased to say that we have finally got there.
It's still in a very basic form and not yet embedded into our normal FS style of page format. But all the regular boards are still there and if you can remember your forum name you can still log in (or request a new password). So over the next few month we hope to restore the familiar look and hopefully restore some of it's former glory. So please click on the link on the left and take a look.
News
Shop Front
iPhone Application - Wind Meter
We have recently received information about a new iPhone application that has recently been launched that detects the wind speed using the iPhone microphone. Find out more...
Reviews
Kyosho Edge 540 Minium
After something for indoor but you don’t want to buy Li-Po's and go buy a charger.
Oh wait, if it could fly outdoors as well…. Plus maybe something aerobatic as well…
Enter the Kyosho Edge 540 Minium.
Magazines
Search Our Database of Magazines
& Plans
The
biggest magazines resource in the UK. Search for that illusive
article or plan.
Our plans database runs from the present day back to 1980,
including Radio Modeller, RC Model World, RCM&E &
Flying Scale Models.
Our magazines database runs from 2000 back to 1951 and includes
Aeromodeller & RCM&E.
Not every month is including but we still think it the biggest
and best model magazine search resource in the UK!