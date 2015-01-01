

R/C News 24th February 2015

Our Club Finder has undergone a major upgrade! It is now FULLY searchable



New registration will appear immediately after you submit your details.



We now have over 400 clubs listed. Check to see if your Club is listed. Great Downloads Wing Loading Calculator

Calculate ONLINE wing loading and wing areas of your models! Using either inches or millimetres, ounces or grams, this calculator will convert both to give you the information you want! Tx Set up Spreadsheets

Store all your Tx set-ups with Bob Sims' set of MS Excel spreadsheets Keep a record for your Spectrum DX7 and DX6i transmitters.



Latest on Flying Sites! News 25th February 2015

Flying Sites Forum

Our once popular forum has now had a major upgrade! After many months of problems trying to update to the latest SMF Forum software we are pleased to say that we have finally got there. It's still in a very basic form and not yet embedded into our normal FS style of page format. But all the regular boards are still there and if you can remember your forum name you can still log in (or request a new password). So over the next few month we hope to restore the familiar look and hopefully restore some of it's former glory. So please click on the link on the left and take a look. News

Shop Front

iPhone Application - Wind Meter

We have recently received information about a new iPhone application that has recently been launched that detects the wind speed using the iPhone microphone. Find out more...





Reviews



Enter the Kyosho Edge 540 Minium. Kyosho Edge 540 Minium

After something for indoor but you don’t want to buy Li-Po's and go buy a charger.Oh wait, if it could fly outdoors as well…. Plus maybe something aerobatic as well…Enter the Kyosho Edge 540 Minium.

Magazines

Search Our Database of Magazines & Plans

The biggest magazines resource in the UK. Search for that illusive article or plan.

Our plans database runs from the present day back to 1980, including Radio Modeller, RC Model World, RCM&E & Flying Scale Models.

Our magazines database runs from 2000 back to 1951 and includes Aeromodeller & RCM&E.

Not every month is including but we still think it the biggest and best model magazine search resource in the UK!







